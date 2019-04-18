Trump invokes ‘Game of Thrones’ to mock opponents over Mueller report

President Trump on Thursday turned to “Game of Thrones” for inspiration as he mocked his political opponents ahead of the release of the special counsel’s report on the Russia investigation -- declaring that it was “Game Over” for them.

“No collusion, no obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats...GAME OVER,” a graphic Trump tweeted read.

TRUMP BLASTS RUSSIA PROBE AS 'HOAX' AND 'HARASSMENT' AHEAD OF MUELLER REPORT RELEASE

The graphic, showing Trump in a cloud of smoke, used a font used by the hit HBO series “Game of Thrones” -- which aired the first episode of its final season on Sunday evening.

Trump’s cheeky tweet came moments after Attorney General William Barr held a press conference and announced that the redacted report would be released soon, while repeating his statement that the investigation found no evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump campaign officials.

“After nearly two years of investigation, thousands of subpoenas, and hundreds of warrants and witness interviews, the Special Counsel confirmed that the Russian government-sponsored efforts to illegally interfere with the 2016 presidential election but did not find that the Trump campaign or other Americans colluded in those schemes,” he said.

As for obstruction, Barr said that the report recounts 10 episodes involving Trump and “discusses potential legal theories for connecting these actions to elements of an obstruction offense.” But he said the White House “fully cooperated” with the investigation, and that he concluded that the evidence is not sufficient to establish an obstruction-of-justice offense by Trump.

Trump has repeatedly claimed the report exonerates him, and earlier Thursday declared the probe “The Greatest Political Hoax of all time!”

It isn’t the first time Trump has turned to “Game of Thrones” for inspiration. In November, as the White House announced sanctions on Iran, he tweeted out a parody poster using the same font that said: “Sanctions are Coming”