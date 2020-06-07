Trump supporters pumping thousands into AOC's primary opponent's coffers: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Top donors to President Trump are also pumping thousands of dollars into the campaign kitty of the Democratic primary rival to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, campaign records show.

Broadcaster Stanley Hubbard, who contributed $175,000 to the pro-Trump Great America PAC, contributed the maximum $5,600 to Caruso-Cabrera, according to opensecrets.org and filings with the Federal Elections Commission.

Financier Nelson Patz, who held a lavish fundraiser at his Palm Beach home earlier this year to help raise $10 million for Trump and the RNC, kicked in $5,600 to Caruso-Cabrera’s campaign.

Venture capitalist Walter Buckley, who donated $1 million to the pro-Trump’s Rebuild America Now Super PAC and $125,000 to Trump Victory fund, also chipped in $5,600 to AOC’s chief primary opponent.

AOC has been at odds with Wall Street and big business — symbolized by her opposition to a scuttled plan for Amazon to open a campus headquarters along the Queens waterfront.

Caruso-Cabrera is running as a moderate, pro-business Democratic alternative to Ocasio-Cortez in the 14th congressional district that takes in the neighborhoods of Astoria, Sunnyside, Jackson Heights and College Point in Queens as well as Morris Park, Parkchester, City Island and Throgs Neck in The Bronx.

Caruso-Cabrera supported the aborted Amazon headquarters and criticized AOC for helping scuttle it.

Asked about the donations from Trump backers, Caruso-Cabrera spokesman Hank Sheinkopf said, “AOC’s divisive behavior has created the national coalition supporting MCC. AOC continues to work against our presumptive Presidential nominee Joe Biden. AOC prefers to be with Donald Trump 13.7 percent of the time. Her vote on SALT was in lock step with the President, which hurts NY.”

During a NY1 debate Friday night, the candidates were asked if they would raise taxes on households making at least $500,000. The three participants were AOC, Caruso-Cabrera and Badrun Khan of the Jalalabad Association.

Ocasio-Cortez said yes to raising taxes on the wealthy residents, as did Kahn.

They also squared off in a feisty debate last month.

