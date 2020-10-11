Trump indicates he no longer has the coronavirus, says he is 'immune'

President Trump on Sunday indicated that he no longer has the coronavirus and claimed that he is now "immune" from the disease as he is set to rejoin the campaign trail soon.

"Yes, and not only that, it seems like I'm immune, so I can go way out of a basement, which I would have done anyway," Trump said in response to a question from "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo about whether his doctor's note indicates he no longer has the coronavirus. There is not yet confirmation that Trump has tested negative for the virus.

Trump made the comments the day after his first public appearance since being diagnosed with the coronavirus. The interview is a continuation of a virtual media blitz the president has been engaged in this week as he convalesces.

The president is also set to return to the campaign trail after his physician Saturday night released a note saying he is no longer contagious. He and his administration have come under fire for not taking mask and social distancing rules seriously as a coronavirus outbreak hit several Trump administration members in addition to the president. Trump and his allies have noted that almost everyone who gets physically close to the president at the White House is tested for the coronavirus.

Trump's conversation with Bartiromo also comes just weeks ahead of a presidential election and on the eve of the first day of Senate hearings for his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is also working to negotiate a coronavirus stimulus package with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Trump on Friday said he wants legislation with a larger price tag than Pelosi had previously been asking for, just days after saying he had shut down negotiations on any bill before the presidential election.