Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller has tested positive for coronavirus, following an outbreak at the White House that infected President Trump and many others.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed Miller’s diagnosis to Fox News on Tuesday, one day after Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center where he spent the weekend after he confirmed his positive diagnosis on Friday.

MCENANY CLAIMS WHITE HOUSE 'TAKING ALL NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS'

Over the past week at least 20 administration officials and lawmakers have also come down with the virus. It is believed that of them may have been infected at what has been called a “super-spreader event” at the Rose Garden over the weekend to celebrate Trump’s nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy – Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The event has come under fire as attendees were said to be mask-less, and proper social distancing was not observed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, who serves as communications director to Vice President Mike Pence, previously had the virus and tested negative after the last time she saw him. Katie Miller had been in Salt Lake City with Vice President Mike Pence, where he is preparing to debate Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, but she left as soon as she found out about her husband’s diagnosis.

The vice presidential debate on Wednesday is expected to feature new rules following Trump’s diagnosis, including the use of plexiglass to separate the candidates and a 12-foot distance between Pence and Harris.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.