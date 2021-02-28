Trump delivers much-anticipated speech at CPAC, after winning 2024 straw poll

Former President Trump is delivering his keynote address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday -- a finale to the annual conference which sees Trump make his first major speech since leaving office.

Trump is expected to attack President Biden on issues from immigration to Big Tech, while a source told Fox News that he will walk "right up to the line of announcing another campaign" in 2024.

TRUMP TO SPEAK AT CPAC IN FIRST MAJOR ADDRESS SINCE LEAVING OFFICE, AS GOP SEARCHES FOR PATH FORWARD

His speech was preceded by the CPAC straw poll, which polled attendees about who they would see on the ballot. Attendees overwhelmingly chose Trump for a 2024 run, while voting for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a separate poll for if Trump did not throw his hat in the ring.

Trump is not expected to announce a 2024 run in the speech and instead will focus on the the immediate future of the Republican Party. He is expected to ice the idea that will set up a new party, committing instead to the GOP and laying out a path to it taking back Congress in 2022.

"We are not starting new parties, and we will not be dividing our power and our strength. Instead, we will be united and strong like never before," Trump will say, in an excerpt of the speech obtained by Fox News.

However, that unity is unlikely to extend to those who opposed him as president -- and he is expected to target by name, including Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who voted to impeach the president in January.

Trump’s speech was much anticipated by the extremely pro-Trump crowd. MAGA hats are ubiquitous at the conference, a multitude of Trump merchandise can be bought at kiosks and there’s even a massive gold statue of Trump that wearing American flag shorts and holding a star-shaped wand at CPAC central.

Other potential 2024 candidates were present and speaking at the conference -- which is sponsored by Fox Nation -- including Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Rick Scott, R-Fla., South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Meanwhile, many of those who opposed Trump, including Cheney and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, were not in attendance.

Fox News' Tyler Olson, Mark Meredith and John Roberts contributed to this report.