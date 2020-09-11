Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Donald Trump
Published

Trump speech at Michigan rally interrupted by ‘We love you’ chant

A crowd had a similar chant recently in North Carolina

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
President Trump jabs Joe Biden over USMCA answerVideo

President Trump jabs Joe Biden over USMCA answer

President Trump hits Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over CNN interview admission.

President Trump's speech during a rally on Thursday in Freeland, Mich., was briefly interrupted by supporters who chanted, “We love you,” while the president was at the podium.

Trump, who is famous for rarely showing emotion, could be seen taking a step back from the rostrum while he seems to collect himself. He tried to make light of the moment and pretended to wipe away tears over the crowd’s gesture.

“Don’t say that,” he said. “I’ll start to cry and that wouldn’t be good for my image. We don’t…you don’t want to see me cry.”

Trump told the crowd that a similar chant broke out during a recent stop in North Carolina.

TRUMP SAYS MICHIGAN'S WHITMER 'DOESN'T HAVE A CLUE' AFTER SHE CALLS HIM 'BIGGEST THREAT' TO US

Trump visited the battleground state as the election season is in full swing. The Detroit News reported that Trump won Michigan by 10,704 votes in 2016, when he defeated Hillary Clinton. His speech on Thursday took place outside an airport hangar and lasted about an hour and 15 minutes.

Trump had been criticized by Democrats in the state for holding the rally.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s willing to put his supporters at risk if it helps him get re-elected," Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, told the paper.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election