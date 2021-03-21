Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published
Last Update 37 mins ago

Trump returning to social media with 'his own platform' in 2-3 months: adviser

Jason Miller tells Fox News' '#MediaBuzz' the platform will 'completely redefine the game'

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Trump adviser Jason Miller says former president starting social media platformVideo

Trump adviser Jason Miller says former president starting social media platform

"This new platform is going to be big," Miller says

Former President Donald Trump will be back on social media in the near future with his own service, according to one of his senior advisers.

Trump was banned from Twitter following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. He had been a prolific poster on that platform before and during his presidency.

TRUMP BOOSTS JULIA LETLOW IN LOUISIANA HOUSE RACE TO SUCCEED HER LATE HUSBAND

"I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform," Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told  Fox News' "#MediaBuzz" on Sunday. "And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does."

Miller said he was unable to provide much more in terms of details at this point, but he did reveal that Trump has been having "high-powered meetings" at Mar-a-Lago with various teams regarding the venture, and that "numerous companies" have approached Trump.

"This new platform is going to be big," Miller said, predicting that Trump will draw "tens of millions of people."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the meantime, Miller said that Trump will continue to endorse Republican candidates, teasing one that is expected to come on Monday.

"Pay attention to Georgia tomorrow, on Monday. There's a big endorsement that's coming that's going to really shake things up in the political landscape in Georgia. It's big, it's coming tomorrow, and just be sure to tune in."

More from Politics