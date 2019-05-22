Trump slams Dems over impeachment push: ‘Getting ZERO work done’

President Trump blasted Democrats in Congress on Wednesday over the push by some to launch impeachment proceedings against him, accusing them of neglecting their jobs while they "fish" for incriminating evidence.

"The Democrats are getting ZERO work done in Congress," Trump said in a series of tweets. "All they are focused on is trying to prove the Mueller Report wrong, the Witch Hunt!"

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT PUSH IS PROOF DEMOCRATS HAVE AN 'EMPTY AGENDA:' REP. MATT GAETZ

Trump said that Mueller's investigation was "illegally started," and resulted in a finding of no collusion between his campaign and Russia, but that has not stopped Democrats from trying to push him out of office.

"Now they say Impeach President Trump, even though he did nothin wrong, while they 'fish!'" he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is meeting with Democrats on Wednesday morning, where issues ranging from subpoenas to impeachment calls are likely to be discussed.

Reps. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., David Cicilline, D-R.I., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are among those who have publicly supported an impeachment inquiry into the president for obstruction of justice. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said Trump was "making it very difficult to avoid" considering impeachment, after the administration instructed former White House Counsel Don McGahn not to appear before the committee Tuesday, despite being subpoenaed.

ANGRY DEM SAYS TRUMP 'RAPING THE COUNTRY,' AS IMPEACHMENT PUSH NEARS CRITICAL MASS

However, Pelosi has been resisting pushes for impeachment and insisted that there is "no divide" in her party. Pelosi has suggested that an impeachment inquiry could be used as an excuse for House committees to subpoena Trump's personal information, but stopped short of endorsing impeachment itself.