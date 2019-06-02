Trump set to formally announce 2020 re-election campaign June 18

President Trump is expected to officially announce his 2020 re-election campaign at a rally in Florida later this month.

“I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally!” Trump tweeted over the weekend, with a link for supporters to register for tickets to the event.

Trump announced his first presidential run on June 16, 2015, from Trump Tower in New York City.

While Trump will officially announce his 2020 bid, his campaign has been up and running for months. The Trump re-election campaign offices are open in Washington, D.C., and in New York City.

Meanwhile, there are 23 Democratic candidates vying to compete against Trump in the general election. Many of those candidates are pushing Socialist policies like “Medicare-for-all” and the “Green New Deal,” and Trump’s campaign plans to stitch a counter-“Socialist” theme into their message.

“We see them as a homogenous group of Socialists,” Trump campaign’s national press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News.

But Trump has specifically taken aim at former Vice President Joe Biden, who, according to the latest polls, is leading in the crowded Democratic primary field in the double digits.

Trump has said he would beat “sleepy” Biden “easily” in 2020, and has said the former vice president does not have enough “energy” to hold the post — in an apparent swipe at his age.

“I think we’d beat him easily,” Trump, who is turning 73 later this month, said.

“I feel like a young man. I am a young, vibrant man,” Trump said. “I look at Joe, I don’t know about him.”

The president’s comments seemingly were a shot at the age of Biden, who is 76.

“I would never say anyone’s too old,” Trump said. “I know they’re all making me look very young, both in terms of age and in terms of energy.”

Biden became the 20th candidate to join the crowded Democratic primary field. But Biden is not the oldest in the pack. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 77.

Should Trump be re-elected, he will be 74 on Jan. 20, 2021 — Inauguration Day. Should the presidency go to one of the elder Democrats in the field — Biden would be 78; Sanders would be 79, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., would be 71.

While Trump has dubbed some 2020 candidates with nicknames and criticized their policies, almost every candidate in the Democratic primary field is running on one message -- get Trump out of office.

Just this week, many Democratic candidates called for the House to begin impeachment proceedings against the president, following a rare announcement from Special Counsel Robert Mueller saying that charging the president with a crime was "not an option" due to longstanding Justice Department policy and that the Constitution allows for different venues to hold the president accountable for alleged wrongdoings and misconduct.

Mueller's Russia investigation, which has left a cloud over the Trump presidency, is officially complete. Mueller found no evidence of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Mueller led an inquiry into whether the president obstructed justice, but did not come to a conclusion on the matter. Congressional Democrats have seized on that lack of decision and have used Mueller's public statement last week as a signal to intensify talks on impeachment.

The Democratic primary candidates are set to face-off for the first time in Miami, Fla., later this month.

And as for Trump’s re-election slogan, McEnany said the campaign will continue to use “Make America Great Again," even if re-tooled to something like “MAGA ’20.”

“Everyone knows MAGA,” McEnany said. “Everyone knows the red hat.”

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.