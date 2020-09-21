Senate should be able to move 'swiftly' on Trump pick to replace RBG: Carrie Severino

The Senate should be able to move "swiftly" if either Judge Amy Coney Barrett or Judge Barbara Lagoa are nominated for the Supreme Court by President Trump, Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino told "Special Report" Monday.

"Both of these women have recently been -- not only their vetting updated by the White House, they just updated their Supreme Court list -- but they, relatively recently, have been confirmed, both with bipartisan support in the Senate," Severino told host Bret Baier. "Their FBI investigations were done recently. There's not a lot of work to be done to bring that up to speed. The Senate's familiar with them. I think it is something that [Senate Majority] Leader [Mitch] McConnell has said we can move on very swiftly."

TRUMP MET WITH POTENTIAL SCOTUS NOMINEE AMY CONEY BARRETT; SOURCES TELL FOX NEWS

Barrett, who joined the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017, is believed to be the frontrunner to be nominated by Trump to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at the age of 87. Lagoa, who was confirmed to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals in 2019, and Judge Allison Jones Rushing of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals are among the other contenders.

Ginsburg's death came just weeks before the November election, prompting an uproar among Democrats who claimed Republicans would be hypocritical to move on Trump's nominee after refusing to give Judge Merrick Garland a hearing after he was nominated by Barack Obama in 2016.

Both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., have said that "nothing is off the table" should the Democrats gain control of the Senate next year after Republicans move forward with Trump's nominee before the election

"They are really outraged at the idea that Justice Ginsburg might be replaced by President Trump," Severino said of Democrats. "I think we are going to see them trying to do everything they can."

At the same time, she added, "I think it will be very important to go into the election year knowing that we have a full complement of [Supreme Court] judges, because there is likely to be important cases to come down that we wouldn’t want to split four-four."

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.