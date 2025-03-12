Trump says Schumer 'has become a Palestinian': 'He's not Jewish anymore'

President Donald Trump said during a meeting with the Irish prime minister in the Oval Office on Wednesday that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., "has become a Palestinian."



"Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I'm concerned. You know, he's become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He's not Jewish anymore. He's a Palestinian," Trump said.



Schumer is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in American history. Trump made the remark after a reporter asked him about lowering taxes.



"We are planning to lower taxes. Yeah. If the Democrats behave," Trump said, before condemning outbursts and other disruptive behavior from Democrats during his first address to Congress last week.



Trump particularly took issue with Democrats' behavior when he recognized the mothers of two women murdered by illegal immigrants, as well as when Trump celebrated a boy with cancer becoming an honorary Secret Service agent.



"The only thing they liked is when they heard about the death taking place with Ukraine, that they were happy about," Trump said of Democrats.

"Pocahontas was very happy," Trump said, using his term for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who falsely claimed to be of Native American heritage while considering a Democratic presidential run years ago.



"These people are sick. They don't know what's happening in the real world. The Democrats have to get their act together, and if they don't vote, then what?" Trump said. "You're going to have taxes that are going to go through the roof. You're going to have a very bad time. You're going to have some very bad things happen and people are going to blame the Democrats."



Fox News Digital reached out to Schumer's office for comment but did not immediately hear back.



This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.