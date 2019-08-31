As Dorian nears Florida, Trump says Mar-a-Lago 'can handle itself'

President Trump told reporters Friday that “Mar-a-Lago can handle itself" as a National Hurricane Center (NHC) update showed the so-called Winter White House in Florida could be in the direct path of Hurricane Dorian.

"It’s a very powerful place," Trump added, according to a report.

The hurricane strengthened to an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 Friday night with winds nearing 140 mph, the NHC said.

HURRICANE DORIAN STRENGTHENS TO 'EXTREMELY DANGEROUS' CATEGORY 4 STORM

The news raised fears that Dorian could become the most powerful hurricane to hit Florida's east coast in nearly 30 years.

“It could be very devastating,” the president warned, according to The Hill.

Trump’s comments came two days after former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell tweeted she was “rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!" Campbell later apologized.

The president's son Eric Trump responded by tweeting, "Our family is rooting for the safety of millions of homes, businesses, families and wonderful people in a great State of Florida."

As of 2 a.m. ET Saturday, Dorian was about 340 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas and 510 miles east of West Palm Beach. It was moving west-northwest at 10 mph.

Trump often flies to Mar-a-Lago on the weekends when he's not in Washington.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Palm Beach resort is currently closed for the summer, according to ABC News.

Fox News' Melissa Leon contributed to this report.