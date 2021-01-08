Trump says his supporters will still have a 'giant voice,' won't be 'disrespected' 

President Trump on Friday said his supporters will still have a "giant voice" and would not be "disrespected" after he leaves the White House.

"The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future," Trump tweeted Friday.

"They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" He added.

The president’s tweet comes after after Twitter temporarily locked him out of his account this week because of posts related to his claims of a rigged election and the Capitol riots.

TRUMP CONDEMNS 'HEINOUS ATTACK' ON CAPITOL, CALLS FOR 'HEALING, RECONCILIATION'

Washington, D.C., police said that security breach at the Capitol resulted in five deaths – including a woman who had been shot inside the building – and at least 70 arrests.

Republicans and Democrats alike slammed the president for his comments before the riots and for not immediately asking the protesters to leave, resulting in a number of departures of high-profile administration officials — including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos who said the president’s "rhetoric" incited the unrest.

Congress later returned and certified the Electoral College vote early Thursday, formally giving Joe Biden his presidential victory.

SCHUMER: USE 25TH AMENDMENT OR IMPEACHMENT TO REMOVE TRUMP FROM OFFICE

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino posted a statement from the president on Twitter early Thursday morning, saying: "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th."

The president, on Thursday night, posted another video, after being blocked from Twitter and Facebook for violating their policies with his previous posts, condemning the "heinous attack" on the Capitol by his supporters and called for healing.

"Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem," Trump said, saying he had "immediately" deployed the National Guard.

He tweeted out the video shortly after his account was unlocked by Twitter. Twitter, along with Facebook, suspended the president for his initial response to the riot.

"Emotions are high now, but tempers must be cooled and calm restored," the president continued. "We must get on with the business of America. My campaign rigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote."

"My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition," Trump said, acknowledging that "a new administration" would be inaugurated Jan. 20. "This moment now calls for healing and reconciliation."

He noted the struggles ahead mitigating the coronavirus and rebuilding the economy, calling for unity. "It will require all of us working together. It will require a renewed emphasis on the civic values of patriotism, faith, charity, community and family."

"To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honor of a lifetime," he continued. "To my incredible supporters I know you are disappointed ... our incredible journey is only just beginning."

Meanwhile, Democrats have called for Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office — just days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, saying that if Pence and the Cabinet fail to act, Congress should introduce articles of impeachment again.