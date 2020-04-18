Trump says he’ll deliver West Point commencement address – amid social distancing

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump said Friday he intends to deliver the commencement address this year at the U.S. Military Academy, according to reports.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 23 at the academy in West Point, N.Y., though whether that date will hold was uncertain because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Nevertheless, the president said social distancing practices will be in place when the event is held.

“They’ll have some big distance, so it will be very different than it ever looked,” the president said, according to The Hill. “Do I like the look? No, I don’t. And eventually, next year, they’ll have a commencement like it’s been.”

The address at West Point will be the first commencement speech for the president at that service academy. In previous years since taking office, the president has delivered commencement addresses at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., the U.S. Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colo., and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., CNN reported.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak to graduates of the Air Force Academy on Saturday, amid social distancing, The Hill reported.