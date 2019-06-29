As G-20 concludes, Trump tells reporters he 'may or may not' meet with Kim in North Korea

President Trump in a press conference Saturday said he doesn’t plan to add new tariffs on Chinese imports but he won’t be lifting the existing tariffs.

The president spoke from Osaka, Japan, where he met with several world leaders, including China's President Xi Jinping, Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

TRUMP-XI MEETING AT G-20 'WENT BETTER THAN EXPECTED,' US PRESIDENT SAYS

“These meetings have been great,” he told reporters. He said his meeting with Xi "went better than expected" and that U.S. negotiators would “start where they left off with China.”

“Trump also said he “may or may not see Kim Jong Un” when he makes his next stop, in South Korea to visit that nation's President Moon Jae-in. He told Fox News he would “feel very comfortable” stepping into North Korea if the meeting with Kim became possible, but he wasn't concerned if it couldn't happen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also said he had “a great discussion” with Putin and hopes the U.S. will do more trade with Russia in the future.