Trump says Dems have forsaken Mueller after treating him as ‘God-like’

President Trump blasted Democrats on Tuesday for shifting focus to a slew of other investigations into his administration now that the special counsel probe is over, saying the same lawmakers who treated Robert Mueller as “God-like” no longer “acknowledge his name.”

“Robert Mueller was a God-like figure to the Democrats, until he ruled No Collusion in the long awaited $30,000,000 Mueller Report. Now the Dems don’t even acknowledge his name, have become totally unhinged, and would like to go through the whole process again. It won’t happen!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

HOUSE DEMS PREPARE FOR SUBPOENA BATTLE OVER MUELLER REPORT

Despite the president's comments, Democrats are still focused in part on the Mueller investigation -- namely, on getting access to the full report. Attorney General Bill Barr has said that he and the special counsel’s team are “well along in the process of identifying and redacting” sensitive material in the more than 300-page report and can likely have it to Congress by mid-April, “if not sooner.” But Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are preparing to authorize subpoenas for the report this week, giving the panel the option to pursue that route if necessary.

At the same time, congressional Democrats are escalating their own probes.

The president on Tuesday also blasted two of those lawmakers -- House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-N.Y., while giving the latter a Trump-esque nickname.

“There is no amount of testimony or document production that can satisfy Jerry Nadler or Shifty Adam Schiff. It is now time to focus exclusively on properly running our great Country!” Trump tweeted.

Minutes later, Schiff fired back.

“The House voted 420-0 to release the full Mueller report to the public. The American people overwhelmingly support the same. What are you afraid of, Mr. President?” Schiff tweeted.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has also been vocal on calling for a full version of the Mueller report.

“The American people deserve and want the truth. Overwhelmingly you see that—whatever the truth—let the chips fall where they may—let’s show us the truth,” Pelosi said during a panel interview with Politico Tuesday. “There’s no reason why they couldn’t put some of this out…I know sources and methods, but that’s no excuse for hiding the truth from the American people.”

She added: “There will be a release of the Mueller report.”

The report was first transmitted to Barr at the Justice Department last month. Barr issued a four-page initial summary of Mueller’s findings to Congress and to the public just days after. Barr’s summary said that the special counsel found no evidence of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russians during the 2016 presidential election.

Immediately, Democrats began demanding to view the full Mueller report and underlying evidence that brought the special counsel to its decision.

BARR TO RELEASE MUELLER REPORT TO CONGRESS BY 'MID-APRIL, IF NOT SOONER;' WILL NOT TRANSMIT TO WHITE HOUSE FOR PRIVILEGE REVIEW

Barr has indicated he does plan on sharing much of the report itself, noting that, with the help of the special counsel’s office, the Justice Department is reviewing material that “by law cannot be made public” -- covering “material the intelligence community identifies as potentially compromising sensitive sources and methods; material that could affect ongoing matters, including those that the Special Counsel has referred to other Department offices; and information that would unduly infringe on the personal privacy and reputational interests of peripheral third parties.”

Barr added that: “Although the President would have the right to assert privilege over certain parts of the report, he has stated publicly that he intends to defer to me and, accordingly, there are no plans to submit the report to the White House for privilege review."

DEMS WHO FUMED AT NUNES FOR JEOPARDIZING 'SOURCES AND METHODS' NOW DEMAND MUELLER REPORT IN FULL

The special counsel also reviewed whether the president had obstructed justice in any way, but ultimately did not come to a conclusion on that issue. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, though, said the evidence was “not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

Nadler’s committee, meanwhile, sent document requests to 81 individuals and entities associated with the president last month as part of his investigation into “alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by President Trump."

Schiff’s panel is also investigating the president’s foreign business dealings and Russian election meddling, maintaining that there is evidence of collusion, despite Mueller’s findings.

The House Financial Serves Committee, led by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is also probing the president, coordinating with Schiff’s committee on money-laundering inquiries. The House Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., is also involved.