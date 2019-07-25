Trump says Dems 'created this phony crime' with obstruction claims, in 'Hannity' interview

President Trump lashed out at Democrats following former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony on Capitol Hill, telling Fox News' Sean Hannity on Thursday night the Democrats "created this phony crime" by accusing him of obstruction of justice.

"I didn't do it. They create a phony crime," Trump said during a live interview on "Hannity." "And then, they say, 'he obstructed.' They said there was no collusion but 'he obstructed,' and there has never been anything like this ever in this country."

When asked by lawmakers whether or not the findings of the nearly two-year-long Russia investigation truly exonerated the president, Mueller testified before two House committees on Wednesday afternoon, answering, "No."

Trump reiterated his desire to "investigate the investigators" over the origins of the Russia probe and said Attorney General William Barr would be "looking into it."

For his part, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said after the hearings: "Today was a watershed day in telling the facts to the American people. With those facts, we can proceed, and we face a time of great danger."

TRUMP SAYS MUELLER DID 'HORRIBLE' JOB AT HEARINGS, BUT HAD 'NOTHING TO WORK WITH'

"This should never happen to another president of the United States again," Trump said. "This is an absolute catastrophe for our country. This was a fake witch hunt."

During his testimony, Mueller denied Trump's assertions that the investigation was a "witch hunt" and insinuated that the Trump campaign welcomed Russian aid to help them win the 2016 election.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, the former special prosecutor reiterated what was laid out in his report, saying, "we did not reach a determination as to whether the President committed a crime.”

"This was treason. This was high crimes. This was everything as bad a definition you want to come up with," Trump said of the investigation.