Trump says Biden will have 'a hard time' with the 'Squad' if he wins

President Trump warned on the morning of Election Day that his Democratic opponent Joe Biden will have a "hard time" dealing with four progressive congresswomen popularly known as "the Squad" if he's elected to the White House.

"He’s not going to be able to handle them," Trump said during an interview on "Fox & Friends."

Trump's comments came on the heels of an interview over the weekend between left-wing Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; and Vermont Sen Bernie Sanders, a self-declared democratic socialist.

“Our first task, we've got to defeat the worst president in modern history in this country, and number two, we organize our people to make sure that Biden becomes the most progressive president since FDR,” Sanders said.

While Biden is not the ideal candidate for the progressive agenda, Sanders said, the former vice president has shown that he will move further to the left under pressure from activists and left-wing lawmakers.

"Biden's proposals in this campaign are a lot stronger than they were in the primary," Sanders said, adding: "Do they go as far as we want? No, they don't."

Sanders indicated the lawmakers would continue to pressure Biden to back a progressive agenda should he become president, including introducing legislation for Medicare-for-all.

"We're not giving up on our agenda," Sanders said.

Trump and Republicans frequently describe Biden as a "Trojan horse" for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, including lawmakers like Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez. Both have endorsed Biden for president.

"This shows tremendous disrespect for Biden," Trump said of the interview. "It shows exactly what I was saying, that he's not going to be running the group. And that group of people is probably close to impossible to run. I call it AOC plus three. It's a tough group to run. They would take the country into a terrible place."

The former vice president has repeatedly pushed back against Republican efforts to tie him to the party's progressive wing — "I am the Democratic Party right now," he declared during the first presidential debate — yet other Democratic leaders have endorsed policies that have the potential to reshape the country, including eliminating the Senate filibuster, granting statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and expanding the Supreme Court.

"As far as the filibuster, I'm not busting my chops to become majority leader to do very little or nothing," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said during a recent interview with MSNBC. "We are going to get a whole lot done. Everything, everything is on the table."

Sanders is reportedly lobbying for a position in a potential Biden cabinet and has expressed interest in becoming Labor Secretary, according to Politico. Sanders told the news organization that his main focus is "seeing that Biden is elected president."