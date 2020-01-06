Trump tells Rush Limbaugh that Pelosi is trying to 'affect the election illegally' with impeachment delay

President Trump argued Monday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to influence the 2020 presidential election “illegally” by not sending the articles of impeachment against him to the Senate, where the GOP-led body is likely to acquit him.

During an appearance on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show, Trump was asked about Pelosi’s refusal to transmit the impeachment articles approved last month by the House to the Senate.

“Well, I think what they’re trying to do is affect the election illegally,” Trump said. “But that’s what they’re trying to do.”

Pelosi, D-Calif., has said Democrats wanted to ensure a fair process in the Senate first. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has not granted their demands for witness testimony during the trial.

Referencing the impeachment articles themselves, Trump told Limbaugh: “They are a joke. They are not crimes. There is nothing there. They found nothing.”

The president seemed to suggest Pelosi was delaying the vote because she knew the Senate likely would acquit him: “She doesn’t want to get a vote,” Trump said.

Trump on Monday also was asked about the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. He said former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama should have taken action against him during their presidencies. “President Bush should have taken him out.”