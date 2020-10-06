Trump returns to White House after coronavirus hospitalization; Biden traveling to Pennsylvania

The November presidential election -- less than one month away -- was thrown into uncertainty last week, when President Trump announced that he and the first lady tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis prompted the White House to cancel previously scheduled campaign events, temporarily sidelining the president as his re-election campaign enters the final stretch of the race against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Here's what you need to know about the presidential campaigns and how they'll be spending Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, just 28 days away from the election.

President Trump:

After a three-day stint at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to undergo treatment for COVID-19, Trump left on Monday evening for the White House, where he will continue to be treated for the virus and be closely monitored by a team of physicians.

“One thing’s for certain: Don’t let it dominate you," Trump, who had special access to experimental drug treatments, said in a video posted to Twitter about his experience. “We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, but that’s OK."

Trump said he planned to return to the campaign trail "soon."

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden:

The former vice president is traveling to Gettysburg, Pa. on Tuesday. Biden is expected to deliver a speech in Gettysburg -- the site of one of the bloodiest battles during the Civil War -- calling for unity and stressing the need to work across the aisle

Vice President Mike Pence:

Pence traveled to Salt Lake City on Monday ahead of the vice presidential debate against Kamala Harris on Tuesday evening. The candidates will be separated by plexiglass and stand 12-feet apart as a precautionary measure following the COVID-19 outbreak among White House officials.

The 90-minute debate begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris:

Harris, a California senator, arrived in Salt Lake City on Saturday to prep for the debate against Pence, which will take place at the University of Utah.

It is the sole match-up between Harris and Pence.

