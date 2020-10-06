Expand / Collapse search
Trump returns to White House after coronavirus hospitalization; Biden traveling to Pennsylvania

Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis temporarily sidelined him as election enters final stretch

By Megan Henney | Fox News
The November presidential election -- less than one month away -- was thrown into uncertainty last week, when President Trump announced that he and the first lady tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis prompted the White House to cancel previously scheduled campaign events, temporarily sidelining the president as his re-election campaign enters the final stretch of the race against Democratic rival Joe Biden.

TRUMP PLANS TO DEBATE BIDEN ON OCT. 15, DESPITE COVID-19 BATTLE

Here's what you need to know about the presidential campaigns and how they'll be spending Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, just 28 days away from the election.

President Trump:

After a three-day stint at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to undergo treatment for COVID-19, Trump left on Monday evening for the White House, where he will continue to be treated for the virus and be closely monitored by a team of physicians.

TRUMP AND BIDEN SUPPORTERS OUT IN FORCE ACROSS THE SWING STATE OF FLORIDA WITH ELECTION ONE MONTH AWAY

“One thing’s for certain: Don’t let it dominate you," Trump, who had special access to experimental drug treatments, said in a video posted to Twitter about his experience. “We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, but that’s OK."

Trump said he planned to return to the campaign trail "soon."

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden:

PRESIDENT TRUMP RELEASES UPDATE, SAYS HE'S FEELING 'MUCH BETTER' AFTER HOSPITALIZATION

The former vice president is traveling to Gettysburg, Pa. on Tuesday. Biden is expected to deliver a speech in Gettysburg -- the site of one of the bloodiest battles during the Civil War -- calling for unity and stressing the need to work across the aisle

Vice President Mike Pence:

Pence traveled to Salt Lake City on Monday ahead of the vice presidential debate against Kamala Harris on Tuesday evening. The candidates will be separated by plexiglass and stand 12-feet apart as a precautionary measure following the COVID-19 outbreak among White House officials.

MIKE PENCE VS. KAMALA HARRIS: HOW TO WATCH THE VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

The 90-minute debate begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris:

Harris, a California senator, arrived in Salt Lake City on Saturday to prep for the debate against Pence, which will take place at the University of Utah.

It is the sole match-up between Harris and Pence.

