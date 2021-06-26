Trump returns to campaign trail to target GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted for impeachment

Former President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail in Ohio on Saturday night to throw his support behind Republican congressional candidate Max Miller in an attempt to oust Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.

In his first major campaign event since leaving office, Trump held a boisterous rally in Wellington, southwest of Cleveland, where he condemned Gonzalez as a "sellout" and a "disgrace."

Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump over his alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"He’s a grandstanding RINO [Republican in name only] – not respected in D.C. – who voted for the unhinged, unconstitutional, illegal impeachment," Trump told his supporters, again calling it a "witch hunt."

Trump assured the crowd he wasn’t supporting Miller, his former White House aide, just to spite Gonzalez.

"That’s not the reason I’m doing this," Trump said. "But I just thought that it was a character trait that was not so good."

Miller announced his campaign for Congress after Gonzalez voted to impeach the former president.

"I need all of your help to get RINO, turncoat Tony out of office," Miller said in reference to a person who has shifted allegiances.

Trump called out other members of the Republican Party he believes betrayed the GOP, including Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah -- both of whom voted for his impeachment.

The former president has not announced any official plans to run for the presidency in 2024 but has endorsed several GOP candidates that have aligned themselves with the Republican stronghold.