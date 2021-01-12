'Very strong case' Trump should resign over Capitol riots: Wall Street Journal editor

Wall Street Journal editor-at-large Gerry Baker said there was a "very strong case" Tuesday for President Trump to resign from office with a week to go in his term, while hesitating to endorse the idea outright.

Trump is facing the sharpest political backlash of his presidency in its concluding days after a mob of his fervent supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a deadly melee last week. Several conservative outlets and commentators have called for his impeachment, removal and disqualification from holding future office, while Baker's Wall Street Journal editorial board called on him to resign last week for his sake and the country's.

"There's a week to go," Baker said on "America's Newsroom." "I'm not sure. The Wall Street Journal editorial page, where I work, has argued that very strongly, and I think there's a very strong case to be made for that. I think there are questions, then, about what happens after that happens."

HOUSEE BARRELS TOWARD NEW TRUMP IMPEACHMENT, WILL VOTE ON RESOLUTION CALLING FOR USE OF 25TH AMENDMENT TUESDAY

Democrats are set to vote Wednesday on impeaching Trump for the second time in less than two years over what they view as his role in inciting the mob that resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has reportedly told Republican caucus members to vote their conscience on any impeachment articles.

Trump would be the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice if the vote goes as expected in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Baker argued in a separate column on Monday that conservatives should cease engaging in "whataboutism" in the wake of last week's riots, which were spurred on by Trump and his allies' wild claims of massive electoral fraud and efforts to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

"Let's get through the next week, but the conservative movement as it mobilizes to challenge what is now complete Democratic control of Washington, the conservative movement does need to mobilize effectively, and in order to do that it needs to reflect on what's happened in the past two months and win back the confidence of many, many Americans," Baker said.