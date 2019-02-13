Trump reportedly paid $50,000 to install golf simulator at White House

President Trump got his own green new deal.

The president, according to The Washington Post, paid $50,000 out of his own pocket to install a new room-sized golf simulator at the White House, replacing a less sophisticated version installed during the Obama administration.

The president, who owns more than a dozen golf courses, is an avid golfer.

Simulators allow golfers to play virtual rounds at famous courses from around the world. Trump’s new simulator was installed sometime over the last few weeks in a room in the White House residence, the Post reported, citing an administration official.

TRUMP GOLFS WITH GREATS TIGER WOODS AND JACK NICKLAUS AT HIS FLORIDA CLUB

The Washington Post suggested the simulator could be made by TrackMan, a Danish company that says it made simulators for Trump’s courses in Florida, Virginia and Scotland. According to the company’s website, players can virtually play famous courses, like Innisbrook, Muirfield Village, Albany, PGA National, and the St. Andrews Links courses.

Earlier this month, the president played at Trump National Jupiter in Florida with golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

After the round, the president took to Twitter to comment on compliment Nicklaus and Woods’ game.

“Everyone is asking how Tiger played yesterday. The answer is Great! He was long, straight & putted fantastically well. He shot a 64. Tiger is back & will be winning Majors again!” Trump tweeted. “Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing! Jack & Tiger like each other.”

Other presidents have installed practice golf greens at the White House: President Dwight Eisenhower installed a putting green in 1954, and President Bill Clinton had the green moved to a new position outside the West Wing during his presidency.