Trump awards Rep. Jim Jordan the Medal of Freedom, credits his defense during impeachment

President Trump on Monday awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican from Ohio who has served as a high-profile congressional defender of the Trump throughout his presidency.

A statement from the White House credited Jordan with his efforts to fight back against the Democratic-led impeachment effort against President Trump last year that ended without a conviction in the Senate.

"At the beginning of last year, Jordan was named ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee and led the effort to confront the impeachment witch hunt," the White House said. "He is an inspiration to freedom-loving Americans everywhere and has distinguished himself as one of the most consequential members of Congress of his generation.

The president last week also gave the award to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., another ally in Congress.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor. According to the White House, it is awarded by the president to individuals "who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

Jordan has served in Congress for the past 14 years and has served on the House Oversight Committee. The White House credited him with oversight of the Obama-era "Fast and Furious," IRS and Benghazi controversies.

"Moreover, he also worked to unmask the Russia hoax and take on Deep State corruption — confronting senior Justice Department officials for obstructing Congress and exposing the fraudulent origins of the Russia collusion lie," the White House said. "His work helped to unearth malfeasance at the highest levels of the United States Government."