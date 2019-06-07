CNN features 'expert' who claims size of Trump's signature 'correlates with narcissism ... ego'

For one CNN expert, the writing is on the wall -- President Trump may be a narcissist.

Or, at least that's what the president's signature suggests.

"The size of the signature correlates with narcissism, with ego, with a grandiose sense of self-importance," handwriting expert Bart Baggett said during a discussion on how Trump signed his name on a multilateral D-Day declaration.

And CNN's expert wasn't the only person to criticize the president's penmanship.Others on Twitter seemed concerned that on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Trump signed his name at the top of the document rather than at the bottom where other leaders signed.

The other leaders included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Theresa May. Times Literary Supplement editor Stig Abell seemed irked by Trump's decision.

"Guess which world leader signed his name at the top, when everyone else signed at the bottom?!" he tweeted.

Others, including CNN's Chris Cilizza, piled on to the discussion. "Uh...." Cillizza tweeted.

Others suggested the criticism was unwarranted given that the president didn't have enough space at the bottom of the proclamation.

The proclamation came on the same day that Trump visited Normandy and spoke about veterans' heroic sacrifice on that historic day.

“To more than one hundred and seventy veterans of the Second World War who join us today – you are among the very greatest Americans who will ever live," he said.

"You are the pride of our nation. You are the glory of our republic. And we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

