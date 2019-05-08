Trump announces $448M in hurricane recovery funds at Florida rally

President Trump announced Wednesday night that his administration would allocate $448 million in recovery funds to communities in Florida affected by last year's Category 5 Hurricane Michael.

"In the wake of the terrible storm, this extraordinary community pulled together and showed the world your unbreakable spirit," Trump told supporters at a rally in Panama City Beach. "Today, I'm doing the most allowed by law to support the people of Florida. Because of the severity of the storm -- Category 5 -- we will have the federal government pay for 90 percent of the cost in many circumstances."

"The money is coming immediately," the president added. "No games, no gimmicks, no delays, we're just doing it." The White House has blamed "Democrat obstruction" for a stoppage in recovery work, with about 120 projects being deferred.

"Now we need Democrats in Congress to work with us to pass an acceptable bill," said Trump, whose opposition to more hurricane aid for Puerto Rico has sparked a standoff with congressional Democrats that has blocked some assistance to the island and elsewhere, including the Florida Panhandle.

RED SOX MANAGER CORA WON'T VISIT WHITE HOUSE, CITING HURRICANE MARIA RECOVERY

The president repeated his claim that Puerto Rico had received $91 billion to help it recover from 2017's Hurricane Maria, which he called "the most money we've ever given to anybody. We've never given $91 billion to a state. We gave Puerto Rico $91 billion ... and they don't like me."

Producing a bar graph from his coat pocket, Trump showed the amount of aid given to Puerto Rico compared to other hurricane-hit states. "I didn't want to spend on a big board because that costs the government too much money," he joked before complaining that leaders on the island territory "want more money. They got $91 billion, the largest amount of money ever given for a hurricane to a state, to any element, and that's the way it is."

"I think that the people of Puerto Rico are very grateful to Donald Trump for what we've done for them," the president said. "That was a bad storm."

The rally, the fourth held by the Trump campaign this year, began hours after the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress.

That vote came after the president invoked executive privilege in order to prevent lawmakers from seeing the full unredacted report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian activities during the 2016 election.

SESSIONS SIDES WITH BARR OVER FBI 'SPYING' ON TRUMP CAMPAIGN

Trump has said the Democrats' attempts to see the full report were merely an effort to damage him politically ahead of next year's election. The administration also has rejected efforts by Democrat-led House committees to investigate Trump's business dealings or tax returns as well as the West Wing's security clearance procedure.

Prior to the rally at the Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater, Trump visited Tyndall Air Force Base, which took a serious hit from Hurricane Michael. The White House said almost all 700 structures on the base were damaged, roughly one-third were destroyed and 11,000 base personnel evacuated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Almost every building appeared damaged in some way, including a collapsed hangar. The administration has blamed

After touring the base, Trump promised officials, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, that it will be rebuilt "better than ever."

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.