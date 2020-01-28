Trump rally on Jersey Shore: See the crowds
President Trump is holding a rally Tuesday in Wildwood in support of New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who flipped to the Republican party last month after opposing the House majority's impeachment of the president.
People standing in the cold in a field, as they line up to enter the Wildwoods Convention Center for a campaign rally with President Trump.
Supporters of President Donald Trump stand near the iconic Wildwoods sign as they wait to enter the campaign rally.
People standing in line to get into the rally.
A mannequin displaying support for President Trump.
People walking past vendors selling Trump merchandise near the Wildwoods Convention Center before the campaign rally.
A crowd stands in the cold in front of the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Tim Carney, dressed as President Trump, talking with people near the boardwalk before the start of the campaign rally.
A pickup truck passing a sign welcoming President Trump in Wildwood, N.J.
Supporters canvassing near the Wildwoods Convention Center before the rally.
A woman selling buttons to people standing in line near the Wildwoods Convention Center.
