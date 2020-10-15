Trump says he knows 'nothing' about QAnon when pressed by NBC anchor

President Trump told NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie on Thursday that he didn't know about the conspiracy theory QAnon, repeatedly pushing back on Guthrie's questioning about the issue.

"Let me ask you about QAnon," Guthrie said during the town hall event on Thursday. "It is this theory that Democrats are a Satanic pedophile ring and that you are the savior of that. Now, can you just once and for all state that that is completely not true and disavow QAnon in its entirety?"

"I know nothing about QAnon," Trump responded.

Guthrie followed up by asking Trump to denounce the fringe conspiracy theory, arguing that he did in fact know about it.

"I just told you," she said in one of her responses.

Trump responded: "You told me but what you tell me doesn't necessarily make it fact, I hate to say that. I know nothing about it. I do know they are very much against pedophilia. They fight it very hard but I know nothing about it."

After Trump then mentioned Antifa and the "radical left," Guthrie pressed him again to say the theory was crazy and false. The two clashed again before Trump reiterated he knew the conspiracy theorists were aganst pedophilia.

"Let me just tell you what I do hear about it is they are very strongly against pedophilia and I agree with that. I mean I do agree with that," he said.

Their conversation came as part of broader media questions about whether the president denounced groups associated with the far right.

Back in August, Trump similarly said he didn't know about QAnon and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she didn't hear him mention it.

"I've never heard the president mention it. I talk to him oftentimes 10 times a day. Not once have I heard him mention this group," McEnany said.