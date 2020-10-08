Trump can return to 'public engagements' this weekend, White House physician says

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley sent out a memorandum on Thursday stating that President Trump will be able to return to public engagements this weekend.

Noting that it will be ten days since Trump was first diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Conley anticipates that Trump can return to his usual schedule by Saturday.

Conely said that Trump has responded "extremely well to treatment" and said there is no sign of "adverse therapeutic effects."

"Today the President has completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 as prescribed by his team of physicans," Conley said in his memo.

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," he added.

Hours earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., teased a constitutional measure to potentially remove Trump from office, following questions regarding Trump's health as he recovers from coronavirus.

"Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow, come here tomorrow," Pelosi said. "We're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment."

The president and first lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday, just before 1:00 a.m. -- althuogh the actual timeline of his diagnosis has been disputed.

The Centers for Disease Control says people “with mild to moderate COVID-19 remain infectious no longer than 10 days after symptom onset. People with more severe symptoms can remain infectious for longer, it says.

TRUMP ACKNOWLEDGES HE WAS 'VERY SICK' WHEN HE WAS HOSPITALIZED FOR COVID

White House officials said Trump started exhibiting symptoms about a week ago.

Trump acknowledged earlier he was "very sick" last week when he was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center.

Trump highlighted in a new video that while hospitalized, “I took this medicine and it was incredible.”

He told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo said Thursday morning he didn't think he was contagious "at all" anymore.

Still, the Commission on Presidential Debates moved next week's debate to a virtual setting.

President Trump said he would not participate in a virtual debate. "The commission changed the debate style and that's not acceptable to us," Trump said on "Mornings with Maria." "I beat him in the first debate, I beat him easily."

PELOSI QUESTIONS TRUMP'S HEALTH, SAYS 'WE'RE GOING TO BE TALKING ABOUT THE 25TH AMENDMENT'

The president added that he expected to "beat [Democratic nominee Joe Biden] in the second debate also."

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," Trump went on. "I’m not going to waste my time at a virtual debate."

Meanwhile, Trump adviser Stephen Miller announced that he'd tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday, following White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's announcement she had contracted the virus on Monday.

Other White House staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at this point include senior adviser Hope Hicks and director of Oval Office operations Nick Luna. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien also tested positive for COVID-19.

Former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway has also tested positive and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who participated in debate prep with the president recently, did too and was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

Others who have been in contact with the White House who've since tested positive are Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins and Harvest Christian Fellowship Pastor Greg Laurie.

More than 30 staffers, allies of the administration, senators and journalists have now tested positive for COVID-19. Many of them attended a Rose Garden ceremony to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court last Saturday.