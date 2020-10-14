Trump prays for 'wisdom and grace' to lead country in call with evangelical leaders

President Trump thanked everyone who prayed for him after recovering from the coronavirus on a campaign prayer call with evangelical leaders.

The president also focused on those affected by the pandemic on a "Call to Prayer" Sunday hosted by his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

"Every family who lost a loved one ... I just want to say an extra-special prayer," Trump said. "I want to give my warmest sympathies to the families that have lost someone, and I've lost many friends ... five friends."

In a rare moment, Trump shared his personal faith after testing negative from COVID-19 and said he was feeling back to full health.

RABBIS PRAISE WHITE HOUSE FOR WORKING WITH ITALY TO GET SUKKOT CITRONS AMID PANDEMIC

"We know that God hears our prayers, we have no doubt about it. He's always with us and he'll always help us to overcome this challenge," Trump declared. "I just want to thank everybody and I want to thank God for working miracles, and I ask God for the wisdom and grace to lead our country and to lead it at the top level ..."

Lara Trump, the president's senior campaign adviser, hosted Sunday’s prayer call with several prominent Christian leaders. Their first "call to prayer" was held immediately after Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Lara Trump said they would continue every Sunday going forward at 5 p.m.

PRESIDENT TRUMP SUPPORTERS MARCH THROUGH NYC WITH 'WORLD'S BIGGEST TRUMP FLAG'

Darryl Strawberry, who participated in the conference call Sunday, praised Trump as a "fighter" and a "warrior" and compared him to Joshua of the Bible, saying this nation needs to "be strong of good courage," citing an Old Testament passage.

In addition to Strawberry, Paula White-Cain, Daystar's Joni Lamb, televangelist James Robison, and Rev. Samuel Rodriguez participated in the prayer call.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump's doctor said Saturday the president is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus.

In a memo, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley says Trump meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for safely discontinuing isolation and that by "currently recognized standards" he is no longer considered a transmission risk.