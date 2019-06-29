Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published
Last Update 1 hour ago

Trump praises relationship with Kim Jong Un during Seoul address

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
President Trump praised his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an address to South Korean business leaders Sunday and hinted that both men could meet later in the day at the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas.

"There's a good feeling. I won't even say developing. I just think we have a very good relationship," Trump said to a room full of South Korea's most prominent business figures in Seoul after his arrival from the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. "I don't know about beyond the two of us, but I can say the two of us."

Trump was scheduled to visit the DMZ later in the day to tour the fortified border. Earlier in the week, he extended an invitation to Kim to meet for a handshake.

NORTH KOREA LEADER RECEIVES 'EXCELLENT' LETTER FROM TRUMP

"I understand they want to meet," Trump said. "I'd love to say hello. It's going to be very short."

Should the two leaders meet, it will be their third face-to-face in under 18 months. The two sat down with each other in February for their second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, which collapsed amid an impasse over the North's nuclear ambitions and U.S. sanctions.

President Donald Trump speaks to Korean business leaders in Seoul on Sunday. (Associated Press)

North Korean and American officials have recently hinted at a possible third summit.

In touting America's relationship with the rogue state, Trump cited its lack of ballistic missile tests and efforts to repatriate the remains of American troops killed in the Korean War. He also cited his role in ensuring stability between both Koreas.

"In my opinion had President Obama or ... for instance my opponent [Hillary Clinton] in the last election, had it worked that way, I honestly believe you would have been at war with North Korea," Trump said.

Later in his speech, Trump touched on the American economy and said trade discussions with China are ongoing.

Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday. He agreed to hold off on plans to impose a 25 percent tariff on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.