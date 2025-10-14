Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Trump posthumously awards Charlie Kirk Presidential Medal of Freedom: Photos
Photos of President Donald Trump posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a ceremony at the White House.
- The Presidential Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.read more
- President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk, presenting the medal to Erika Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.read more
- Erika Kirk appears emotional after President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to her late husband Charlie Kirk, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.read more
- Erika Kirk speaks after President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to her late husband Charlie Kirk during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.read more
- Erika Kirk walks with President Donald Trump after he posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to her late husband Charlie Kirk during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.read more
- President Donald Trump speaks alongside Erika Kirk during a Medal of Freedom ceremony for her late husband Charlie Kirk, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.read more
- President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk as he presents the Medal to his wife Erika Kirk (L) during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C.read more
- Donald Trump Jr. gestures at the end of a Medal of Freedom Ceremony for late conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.read more
- White House deputy chief of staff for policy and U.S. homeland security advisor Stephen Miller, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and former Communications Director for the Vice President Katie Miller chat at the end of a Medal of Freedom Ceremony for late conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.read more
Trump posthumously awards Charlie Kirk Presidential Medal of Freedom: Photos
Photos of President Donald Trump posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a ceremony at the White House.
Move Forward
- Trump posthumously awards Charlie Kirk Presidential Medal of Freedom: Photos