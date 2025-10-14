Go Back
  • Published
    9 Images

    Trump posthumously awards Charlie Kirk Presidential Medal of Freedom: Photos

    Photos of President Donald Trump posthumously awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a ceremony at the White House.

  • The Presidential Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk.
    The Presidential Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.
    read more
    Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo / AP Newsroom
  • President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk.
    President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Charlie Kirk, presenting the medal to Erika Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.
    read more
    Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo / AP Newsroom
  • Erika Kirk appears emotional after President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to her late husband Charlie Kirk.
    Erika Kirk appears emotional after President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to her late husband Charlie Kirk, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.
    read more
    Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo / AP Newsroom
  • Erika Kirk speaks during the ceremony.
    Erika Kirk speaks after President Donald Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to her late husband Charlie Kirk during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.
    read more
    Alex Wong/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Erika Kirk walks with President Donald Trump
    Erika Kirk walks with President Donald Trump after he posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to her late husband Charlie Kirk during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.
    read more
    Alex Wong/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump speaks alongside Erika Kirk
    President Donald Trump speaks alongside Erika Kirk during a Medal of Freedom ceremony for her late husband Charlie Kirk, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.
    read more
    Alex Wong/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Trump and Erika Kirk at the White House.
    President Donald Trump posthumously awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk as he presents the Medal to his wife Erika Kirk (L) during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on Oct. 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C. 
    read more
    Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Donald Trump Jr. gestures after Charlie Kirk ceremony.
    Donald Trump Jr. gestures at the end of a Medal of Freedom Ceremony for late conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. 
    read more
    Alex Wong/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Guests at Charlie Kirk's Medal of Freedom ceremony.
    White House deputy chief of staff for policy and U.S. homeland security advisor Stephen Miller, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and former Communications Director for the Vice President Katie Miller chat at the end of a Medal of Freedom Ceremony for late conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.
    read more
    Alex Wong/Getty Images / Getty Images
