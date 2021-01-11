Trump, Pence meet for 1st time since Capitol riot

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met Monday for the first time since pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Pence oversaw an effort by congressional lawmakers to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

Trump lashed out at Pence last week after the vice president said he lacked authority under the Constitution to overturn election results on the president’s behalf. Pence and other lawmakers were forced to flee the House and Senate chambers as rioters breached the Capitol complex.

After a days-long rift, Trump and Pence met in the Oval Office to discuss the final days of their administration and its accomplishments since assuming office in 2016, an administration official with knowledge of the meeting told Fox News’ chief White House correspondent John Roberts.

The longtime allies criticized the individuals who participated in the Capitol riots, the official added. Trump and Pence pledged to continue to work on behalf of Americans until Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Trump was publicly critical of Pence for the first time on Jan. 6, writing on his now-suspended Twitter account that the vice president "didn’t have the courage" to intercede on his behalf during the certification proceedings. The incident marked the first sign of a public rift between two figures, who had worked together closely on nearly every major policy initiative.

Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., said Pence was "angry" that Trump had pressured him to intervene on his behalf.

In the days since the riot, House Democrats have publicly called on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment in order to remove Trump from office before Biden’s inauguration, but Pence has shown no inclination to do so. Lawmakers introduced an impeachment resolution against Trump on Monday.