Trump, Parscale deny media reports that president yelled at campaign manager

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Thursday denied media reports that President Trump shouted at him over the phone about 2020 polling data, arguing that news outlets have a “clear goal” of trying to “hurt” the president.

“Attn #FakeNews media: @realDonaldTrump didn’t yell at me,” Parscale tweeted Thursday. “There’s absolutely no daylight between us. We have a great relationship that spans almost 10 yrs.”

Parscale added: “Curious how multiple outlets had the same false story from bitter anonymous sources whose clear goal is to hurt POTUS.”

Parscale’s tweet comes after CNN, The New York Times and The Associated Press reported that Trump yelled at his campaign manager during a meeting last Friday after receiving a briefing on campaign and polling data that showed his support dwindling in battleground states amid his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

CNN reported that Trump shouted at Parscale over polling numbers, and threatened to sue him. The outlet reported that the two made up later that night.

The president also denied the report late Wednesday night, also blasting CNN as “fake news.”

“Just told that Fake News @CNN is falsely reporting that I was recently shouting at my campaign manager over made up nonsense,” Trump tweeted.

“Actually, he is doing a great job, I never shouted at him (been with me for years, including the 2016 win), & have no intention to do so,” he continued. “Just FAKE NEWS!”

The latest polls have shown former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, with a slight edge over the president. But Trump says he is not concerned.

“I don’t believe polls,” Trump told Reuters this week. “I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don’t think hat they will put a man in who’s incompetent.”

The latest Real Clear Politics national polling average shows Biden leading Trump by 6 points, with 48 percent of the vote to Trump’s 42 percent.