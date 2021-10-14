Trump ordered to appear for video deposition Oct 18 in lawsuit related to 2015 protest at Trump Tower

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to give a videotaped deposition in response to allegations that his security guards assaulted a group of Hispanic protesters at a 2015 rally outside Trump Tower.

The four protesters allege that Trump’s security guards assaulted them in a "violent attack" and therefore infringed on their rights to practice free speech in front of Trump’s building, according to CNBC .

"Donald J. Trump shall appear for a deposition October 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. ... or, in the event of illness or emergency, on another mutually agreed to date on or before October 31, 2021," the order from New York Supreme Court 12th District Judge Doris Gonzalez, a Democrat, said.

Trump’s former head of security, Keith Schiller, is also named in the lawsuit.

Trump is scheduled to give the deposition on Monday from Trump Tower on New York City’s 5th Avenue where he will be questioned by the plaintiffs' lawyers.

"This is a case about Donald Trump’s security guards assaulting peaceful demonstrators on a public sidewalk," Benjamin Dictor, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said.

"We will be taking the trial testimony of Donald Trump, under oath, on Monday after years of the defendants’ dilatory attempts to shield him from this examination. We look forward to presenting the video of Mr. Trump’s testimony to a jury at his trial."

Trump’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.