Trump offers to meet Kim Jong Un at North Korean border

President Trump on Friday raised the possibility of meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un while in South Korea over the next few days, tweeting that he’s willing to meet Kim at the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.

“After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon),” the president tweeted Friday. “While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!”

The president, who has been overseas at the G20 summit in Japan, is set to arrive in South Korea on Saturday.

There have been no public meetings between Washington and Pyongyang since the breakdown of a Vietnam summit between the two leaders earlier this year. But the prospects for a resumption of U.S.-North Korea diplomacy have brightened since Trump and Kim recently exchanged personal letters. Trump called Kim's letter "beautiful," while Kim described Trump's as "excellent," though the contents of their letters have not been disclosed.

Despite the deadlocked nuclear negotiations, both Trump and Kim have described their personal relationship as good. When asked whether Kim's recent letter included a mention about another summit, Trump recently said, "Maybe there was."

In yet another reminder of North Korea's continued mistrust of the United States, its foreign ministry said earlier Wednesday it won't surrender to U.S.-led sanctions and accused Washington of trying to "bring us to our knees."

Kim has said North Korea will seek a "new way" if the United States persists with sanctions and pressure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.