Trump says 'we're up' in NC amid reported internal worries about keeping state red

President Trump declared "we're up in North Carolina" on Tuesday as polls show him in a dead heat with Democratic nominee Joe Biden amid a report from ABC News that, internally, Trump's campaign team is concerned about their chances of victory in the state.

LATINO VOTE CRUCIAL AS DEMOCRATS TRY TO TURN NORTH CAROLINA AWAY FROM TRUMP

“We’re up in North Carolina. All you have to do is look at the numbers," Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday though it's unclear what number the president is referring to.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll released Tuesday showed Biden at 49% support and Trump at 48% in the state. RealClearPolitics' polling average shows Biden up by 2 points in the state.

“The president is going to win North Carolina and we feel very solid about it,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told ABC News.

Murtaugh said that 42% of North Carolina Democrats prefer mail-in voting and “if this is true, and current absentee ballot request trends continue, they are facing a historically low turnout," according to ABC News.

Meanwhile, Democrats are focusing on boosting their turnout, especially among young and Latino voters, to flip the state blue. Trump won North Carolina by 3.6 points in 2016.

He traveled to Greenville, N.C., for a rally on Thursday and is expected in Gastonia, N.C., for a rally on Wednesday.

Fox News' inquiry to the Trump campaign was not returned at the time of publication.