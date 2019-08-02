Two planes intercepted over President Trump's NJ golf club for entering no-fly zone

Two planes were intercepted in New Jersey for entering a no-fly zone without the proper clearance while President Trump vacationed at his golf resort Friday, local reports said.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), in charge of airspace surveillance for the continental U.S. and Canada, deployed F-16 fighter jets in two separate instances at 7:30 p.m. and again at 8 p.m.

Two single-engine civilian aircraft stopped communicating with air traffic control and entered a temporary flight restriction zone near the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., where the president is spending the weekend, News 12 New Jersey reported.

In both cases, the pilots reestablished communication with air traffic control and left the restricted airspace without incident, NORAD said.

AIR FORCE FIGHTER INTERCEPTS PLANE NEAR TRUMP NJ GOLF COURSE

Trump was scheduled to land in Morristown, N.J., at 4:45 p.m. Friday then take a helicopter to the golf club at 5 p.m., Patch reported. According to protocol, a VIP Movement Notification implementing flight restrictions and road closures in the Bedminster and Morristown areas was issued from Friday 5 p.m. through Sunday at 5:45 p.m.

This is the president’s third visit to the New Jersey golf course this summer. He is scheduled to return to the White House on Sunday.

During his last visit, July 19-21, the U.S. Air Force intercepted a small general aviation aircraft for entering a temporary no-fly zone during Trump’s stay. The intercepted plane landed at an airport in Pittstown, N.J., without incident, where local law enforcement met the pilot, NAADC said.

That weekend, Trump made headlines when he surprised a bride and groom getting married at the Trump National Golf Club. He is scheduled to return to the golf club next Thursday for his annual 10-day vacation.

Since 9/11, the military, under Operation Noble Eagle, has made more than 1,800 intercepts of nonmilitary aircraft.

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this report.