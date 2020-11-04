Trump narrows gap in heavily Latino Texas county that Clinton won by 79%

President Trump has made up a lot of ground in Starr County, Texas, since 2016 in what once a Democratic stronghold, according to results from the Texas Secretary of State's Office.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the county 79% to Trump’s 17% but in 2020 former Vice President Joe Biden only won by 5% - 52% to Trump’s 47%.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FOX NEWS’ LIVE PROBABILITY DIALS

Starr is the most Latino county in the country, according to statistician Thao Nguyen.

CLICK HERE TO INTERACT WITH FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS

“We are witnessing a dramatic and historic realignment,” she tweeted. Recently, Trump has been doing better with Latinos, especially Cuban and Latino Americans that helped him gain strength in Florida.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Overall, Trump was projected to win the state and had a 6% lead as of 1 a.m. ET with just over 80 % in