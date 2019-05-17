Trump-Russia probe officials caught 'abusing' power must be 'held accountable': GOP lawmaker

Attorney General William Barr's newly-sanctioned investigation into the origins of Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia probe must "get to the bottom" of some unanswered questions, according to House Ways and Means Committee member Tom Reed.

"I think what the attorney general is demonstrating is that he's going to get to the bottom of this," Reed, R-N.Y., said on "Outnumbered Overtime" after listening to some of "America's Newsroom" anchor Bill Hemmer's exclusive interview with Barr.

BILL BARR REVEALS RUSSIA PROBE REVIEW TO FOCUS ON TRUMP DOSSIER BRIEFING, LEAKING

Barr told Hemmer in the interview aired Friday that when he came into the DOJ for his latest tenure as attorney general, he believed the questions he had would be "readily answered."

"I haven't found that to be the case," Barr said.

Reed praised Barr's appointment of U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham to conduct the investigation into the origins of the Mueller probe -- and to answer some of those questions.

Durham's probe, Barr told Hemmer, would cover the period between Election Day 2016 and Inauguration Day.

"[Durham] has the ability to question people who no longer work for the government," Hemmer told host Harris Faulkner before Reed's interview, drawing a contrast with the constraints that Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz has in his own probe.

Reed reacted to Hemmer's comments, saying that, "we've got to do is make sure that transparency is brought to this investigation - and make sure that if people are abusing their power to spy on a campaign in America, that needs to be held accountable."

He added that the Trump-Russia dossier raises "serious credibility questions" in his mind.