Trump, Moon sit down for talks in South Korea – with Kim meeting at DMZ still a possibility

President Trump arrived Sunday for a meeting with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, with both leaders expected to address reporters afterward.

Meanwhile, the prospect of Trump meeting later in the day with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone remained a possibility.

Trump told reporters prior to his session with Moon that logistical and security issues still had to be overcome to make a meeting with Kim possible -- but said he and Kim were hoping to meet face-to-face Sunday, if only for a handshake.

TRUMP HEADS TO DMZ, DANGLING POSSIBILITY OF MEETING KIM AND CROSSING INTO NORTH KOREA

"Let's see what happens,” Trump added. “They're trying to work it out."

Moon said such a meeting between Trump and Kim would be “a significant milestone” and a “historic event.”

Trump will be traveling to the DMZ even if Kim is unable to be there. During his visit, he is expected to view some items from the Korean War era.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.