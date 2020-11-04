Twitter flags Trump tweets complaining of 'ballot dumps'

President Trump on Wednesday hit out at what he described as “surprise ballot dumps” as ballot counts in the Rust Belt show his lead shrinking in those states -- a claim that was swiftly labeled as "misleading" by Twitter.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” he tweeted. “Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the 'pollsters' got it completely & historically wrong!”

Those claims have been disputed by Democrats and media outlets. Twitter has since flagged the Wednesday morning tweet, about which it said: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

It is still not clear who won the presidential election as of about 11 a.m. ET Wednesday, with the race likely to come down to Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- which have not been called and all appear to be extremely tight.

Fox News has not called Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada at time of writing. But in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in particular, Trump’s leads have shrunk as more mail-in ballots have been counted.

Trump and top Republicans have raised concerns for months about mail-in ballots and what they allege is the potential for fraud. Earlier Wednesday, he had said at a news conference that he wants “voting to stop.”

“We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 in the morning and add them to the list," the president said.

Later Wednesday, after his initial tweet, he also asked: “How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction?”

His criticism of the "pollsters" come after what appears to be a significant miss by a number of polls as to the result of the race -- after many had predicted a Biden landslide. While the results in many states are not yet in, there appear to have been significant polling errors in states such as Florida and Ohio.

At last check, Trump’s margin of victory stands at 3.4 points. But an average of the final public surveys on the eve of the election that was compiled by Real Clear Politics indicated the former vice president with .9 point edge.

Biden has a razor thin edge over Trump in Wisconsin, but an average of the public opinion surveys on the eve of Election Day pointed to a 6.7 point lead for the former vice president

The president once again won battleground Ohio by 8 points, when an average of the final public polls indicated Trump with just a 1-point edge. It was a similar story in Iowa, which the president also carried by 8 points on Tuesday. An average of the final surveys showed Trump with a 2-point advantage over Biden.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.