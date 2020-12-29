Trump joins Michelle Obama at top of Gallup's 'Most Admired' lists

President Trump dethroned former President Barack Obama as the most admired man in 2020, while Obama's wife, Michelle Obama, claimed the title of most admired woman for the third year in a row, according to an annual poll by Gallup.

Trump's new title was in spite of patterns from previous decades of polling that suggested incumbent presidents with unfavorable approval ratings rarely top the list.

In 2017 and 2018, Trump's approval ratings were 36% and 40%, respectively, and he placed behind Barack Obama.

This year, however, with a 39% approval rating, he managed to edge out Obama, thanks to consistent votes from Republicans, 48% of whom selected Trump.

Democrats, meanwhile, split their vote between Obama and other popular figures of 2020 including President-elect Joe Biden and top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, knocking Obama down from 41% last year to 32% this year.

Overall, 18% of Americans named Trump, 15% named Obama, 6% Biden and 3% Fauci, Gallup reported. The remaining top 10 men include Pope Francis, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, Lakers icon LeBron James and Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

Michelle Obama, meanwhile, won votes from 10% of Americans, while Vice President-elect Kamala Harris -- who made history this year as the first female and the first African American woman to win the position -- got 6% of votes and first lady Melania Trump captured 4%.

Other picks included Oprah Winfrey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Hillary Clinton, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Queen Elizabeth II, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.