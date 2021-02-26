Lawrence Jones says CPAC attendees 'united,' previews what Trump will say in speech

Conservatives appear energized and united at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida, Fox Nation host Lawrence Jones said on Friday, offering insight on what former President Donald Trump will say in his weekend address.

"I thought that it was going to be a time of mourning and a time of regrouping, but I think there's a lot of energy here," Jones told "America’s Newsroom," live from CPAC.

"You've got people that are from all across the country and, of course, because they had to limit the amount of people they were going to be here, but they're fired up. And I honestly thought before I got here, all this talk about there being a civil war? I really don't think there is a civil war," Jones said.

LIVE UPDATES: CPAC 2021 SPEAKERS TRUMP JR., TED CRUZ APPEAR IN FLORIDA AS CONFERENCE RAMPS UP

While attending CPAC, Jones said that there only seems to be a "war" between the leaders in the conservative movement. However, the people "seem very unified on a message and are very frustrated with the loss from last year."

Jones went on to say, "And they are willing to go on the line and say what values matter to them and they want their candidates to fall in line. So again, I think this civil war talk is among the leaders, but not with the people. They seem to be unified on a pretty concise message."

High-profile conservatives are now taking the stage at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida. The conference runs through Sunday.

Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, James Lankford, R-Okla, Ted Cruz R-Texas, and Rick Scott R-Fla. are among the many speakers on Friday. Others include Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, and Donald Trump Jr.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak on Sunday, his first public remarks since Inauguration Day.

"Based on our sources, the president is going to prosecute his case of where Joe Biden has taken America," Fox Nation's Lawrence Jones said. "He’s gonna go through the policy changes that he's [Biden] has already enacted."

Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren and Jones will co-host a daily all-access look at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Thursday through Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

Lahren and Jones will offer Fox Nation viewers a unique glimpse at CPAC by interviewing a number of high-profile conservatives who will take the stage to share ideas with the crowd. Lahren and Jones will also explore the event and engage with attendees of the annual conference.

CLICK HERE TO FOR A 30 DAY FREE TRIAL OF FOX NATION WITH CODE 'CPAC'

In honor of the event, Fox Nation is running a special 30-day free trial with promo code 'CPAC.'

CLICK HERE to stream CPAC 2021 and for exclusive access to "CPAC All Access Live" hosted exclusively by Fox Nation.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.