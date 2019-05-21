Trump used executive privilege in 'protecting the executive branch' from Congress, Levin says

President Trump asserted his executive-privilege power to protect the presidency from Congress, conservative radio host Mark Levin said Tuesday.

"So, why does the president exert executive privilege? Because he's trying to hide crimes or financial misconduct? Or, he doesn't want information to get out? No, because he's protecting the executive branch," Levin said on Fox News' "Hannity."

Earlier this month, Trump asserted his executive privilege to protect redacted information in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation as well as the underlying evidence.

DEMOCRATS FUME AS MCGAHN SKIPS HOUSE HEARING: 'OUR SUBPOENAS ARE NOT OPTIONAL'

"Executive privilege can be asserted for a number of reasons, including protecting the privacy of White House deliberations," Levin told host Sean Hannity. "That is, a president [and] immediate staff - like Don McGahn, his lawyer."

Former White House counsel Don McGahn skipped a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday after President Trump told him not to attend.

Levin, who also hosts Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin," said that the Constitution doesn't say that Congress can "get whatever it wants" through a subpoena.

"Congress doesn't function that way, it isn't supposed to," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Levin remarked that, as many congressional Democrats seek to obtain Trump's tax returns through subpoena, he would like to see the same documents obtained from people like Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., who chaired the hearing McGahn didn't attend.