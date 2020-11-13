Trump says he may ‘stop by’ MAGA rally in DC on Saturday

President Trump showed his gratitude for the MAGA rallies in the nation’s capital this weekend to voice their dissent over the recent presidential election outcome – echoing the same resistance they mocked in 2016.

Several groups have organized events for Saturday, suggesting a potentially large turnout for the Million MAGA March, Stop the Steal and March for Trump – although it is unclear how many people are actually expected to show up.

“Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello,” Trump said on Twitter. “This Election was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!”

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser could not be reached to confirm permitting or details on the marches expected this weekend.

But even as Trump prepared for his first public appearance since Election Day, he refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden -- despite reporting by national news outlets and voter tallies in states like Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Georgia remains too close to call and a recount has already been scheduled, although some networks have called the state for Biden. Even without the southern state -- where Biden has a 14,000-vote lead -- the former vice president has already achieved the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Trump’s campaign has initiated an onslaught of lawsuits attempting to prove voter fraud, machine malfunctions and procedural rule breaking in several swing states -- with no success thus far.

Though Biden flipped Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Trump’s claims that Dominion, an election technology firm, “deleted” or changed Trump votes to favor Biden instead.

Dominion Voting Systems categorically denied all “false accusations” of vote switching or deleted votes.

"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a joint statement with Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) Friday.

But Trump remains convinced that miscounting is a leading factor in his lack of votes received.

“Now it is learned that the horrendous Dominion Voting System was used in Arizona (and big in Nevada). No wonder the result was a very close loss!” Trump added on Friday.