Trump signs order to make American-made goods more American

During the annual White House “Made in America” showcase, President Trump said Monday his administration will require American products to use more American components if they are to be used by the government.

American-made products used for government projects currently can contain 50 percent foreign components and still be considered American, Trump said.

He signed an executive order boosting the percentage of American components to 75 percent.

HILLARY CLINTON ATTACKS TRUMP OVER TWEET AIMED AT PROGRESSIVE CONGRESSWOMEN

The president signed the order alongside manufacturers from all 50 states.

Trump said that his administration is “heeding the wisdom” of the nation’s founders by “restoring our economic independence and reawakening our industrial might.”

A White House proclamation explained why buying American matters: "Products made in America are the world standard for quality and showcase the craftsmanship of the most innovative, diverse, highly skilled, and dedicated workforce in the world. When we buy American-made products, we support the American workers who build them and we invigorate the American economy, driving job growth, spurring innovation, and bolstering the middle class."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also said that his administration is taking steps to boost the U.S. manufacturing industry.

The trade deficit last year widened to a decade-long high of $621 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.