Trump, Macron friendship tree planted at White House has died: report

Hopefully, this latest development in President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron’s relationship is mulch ado about nothing.

In the category of unfortunate metaphors, it's been reported by French media that the oak sapling Macron gave to Trump during a White House visit last year has died.

The tree, rooted in a time when the relationship between the two world leaders was seemingly stronger, was planted in April 2018 as a sign of friendship.

“100 years ago, American soldiers fought in France, in Belleau to defend our freedom. This oak tree (my gift to @realDonaldTrump) will be a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us,” Macron tweeted at the time.

The French leader also shared a video of himself and Trump planting the tree on the White House lawn, as first ladies Brigitte Macron and Melania Trump looked on.

But the tree had a troubled, and all too brief, life. Shortly after it was put in the ground outside the White House, ​Gerard Araud, the French ambassador to the United States, said it had to be ripped out root and stem and placed in quarantine.

Now, according to French outlet Le Monde, the tree is no more.

Trump and Macron met last week during the president’s European tour and underscored the historic U.S.-French alliance as they marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

But while Trump and Macron enjoy putting on a show of exaggerated handshakes, warm kisses and taps on the back, they have disagreed on key issues including climate change, Iran and trade.

Still, Macron's office insists the two leaders get along -- as does U.S. Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt, who told Fox News last week the two leaders are getting along "famously."

"I think that's their style. I think they are both trying to do things for their country to make their countries better,” the ambassador told “The Story with Marth MacCallum.”

"I think they may have different perspectives, but they have very open conversations and they are very comfortable agreeing and disagreeing. I think that's exactly how it will continue to be."