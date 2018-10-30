Trump legal team drafting answers to Mueller’s Russia probe questions

President Trump’s legal team has begun drafting answers to written questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller and could submit them sometime after next week's elections, Fox News has confirmed.

But Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani told Fox News that the draft answers are not yet complete. He said there isn’t enough time to review them with the president prior to the midterms, and some outstanding issues still need to be resolved -- but was hopeful an agreement could be reached with the special counsel’s team.

The two sides have been in negotiations for months over the possibility of an in-person interview with the president, as well as Trump submitting written answers to questions. But on the former option, a source close to the legal team told Fox News that an in-person interview is “off the table” for now, adding it is “unlikely” in the near future.

Bloomberg first reported Monday that the legal team had prepared written responses to several dozen questions. The answers are related to questions about whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 race. Trump’s legal team has resisted answering questions about whether the president obstructed justice.

During an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday, Trump – who has repeatedly denied any collusion with Russia during the campaign – expressed his irritation at having to answer Mueller’s questions, but suggested he would cooperate.

“I mean it’s ridiculous that I have to do anything because we didn’t do anything,” Trump told Ingraham. “But we will probably do something, yes, where we’ll respond to some questions.”