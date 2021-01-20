Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published
Last Update 28 mins ago

Trump leaves letter for Biden before departing White House

It’s traditional for outgoing presidents to leave a note for their successor

Peter Doocy
By Peter Doocy, Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
President Trump left a note for incoming President Joe Biden before departing the White House, Fox News is told.

A source told Fox News the contents of this note are just between Trump and Biden. It’s traditional for outgoing presidents to leave a note for their successor.

Fox confirms the note Trump left for Biden is in the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

LIVE UPDATES FROM FOX NEWS OF THE BIDEN INAUGURATION

While Trump is breaking a century and a half tradition of every outgoing president attending the inauguration of their successor, he is keeping with the now 32-year tradition of the departing commander-in-chief writing a note to the incoming president.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

As he left the White House in January 1989 after two terms in office, President Ronald Reagan started the tradition - leaving a note for his successor, George H.W. Bush, who also happened to be his vice president.

Four years later, despite losing to then-Gov. Bill Clinton of Arkansas in a bitterly contested election, outgoing President Bush left Clinton a note in the Oval Office. The tradition has carried on to this day.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

